Onion Price Hike: Rate of Red Vegetable Makes Eyes Teary of Customers in Mumbai and Pune; Check Today's Market Rate

Onion prices have brought tears to the eyes of people across the country, as onions have now crossed Rs 100 in the food market. If the price hike continues, there is concern that onions may disappear from meals altogether. On Sunday (November 10), 3,290 quintals of onions were received across seven market committees in Maharashtra.

Among them, Junnar Alephata saw the highest arrival, with 2,371 quintals. The highest inflows were recorded in the market committees of Pune, Moshi, and Mangalvedha.

Imported onions from Bhusawal are fetching an average market price of Rs 3,000 to Rs 3,500, while in the Pune and Mangalvedha market committees, local onions are priced between Rs 3,000 and Rs 4,000.

Pune - Moshi: Rs 3,000 per quintal

Pune - Pimpri: Rs 5,300 per quintal

Pune - Khadki: Rs 4,350 per quintal

Bhusawal: Rs 3,500 per quintal

Junnar - Alephata: Rs 5,200 per quintal

Rahta: Rs 5,300 per quintal

Mangalvedha: Rs 3,000 per quintal

There is a significant shortage of onions and garlic in the Mumbai market. Onion prices have reached Rs 80 per kilogram, while garlic prices have surged to Rs 400 per kilogram. In Mumbai's retail markets, onions are being sold at prices ranging from Rs 60 to Rs 80 per kilogram.

The decrease in the arrival of onions and garlic in the market committees has led to this shortage, and it is expected that onion prices will remain high for the next month, while garlic prices may stay elevated for the next three to four months.