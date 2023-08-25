"Only he can explain the intention behind his word": Vijay Wadettiwar responds to Sharad Pawar's statement

After the rebellion within the NCP, the Ajit Pawar-led faction aligned with the BJP-Shinde faction. Meanwhile, NCP chief Sharad Pawar declared his intention to connect with the public. Subsequently, a heated exchange of words unfolded between the Ajit Pawar group and the Sharad Pawar group. However, NCP MPs Supriya Sule and Sharad Pawar have affirmed that Ajit Pawar remains an NCP leader, and there is no division within the party.

Since then, political discussions have been stirred. Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, Vijay Wadettiwar, responded to these events. He addressed reporters in Mumbai on Friday, August 25.

"Vijay Wadettiwar stated, 'Sharad Pawar is a great leader, and only he can explain the intention behind his words. Maybe they care about the party. It may be part of his strategy to say that I am the president of the party and there is no division in the party while the case is pending in the Election Commission and the court. However, we don't want to go deep into it."

NCP leaders have aligned themselves with the BJP, taking up ministerial positions, yet Supriya Sule and Sharad Pawar have been saying that there is no split in the party. Is this indicative of a potential alignment with the BJP on their part as well? When asked this question, Wadettiwar responded, "The outcome of this will only become evident in the elections. The public is observing these events closely.”

"We have no reason to feel threatened. We have several allies like Sharad Pawar. The answer to all of this is that elections will be announced, alliances will be formed, and whatever is decided at that time will shape the situation then. Today, many are driven by selfish motives. Many have nothing to do with people. Voters are being taken for granted, and the state is being undermined. As a result, the picture in the elections will be clear," stated Vijay Wadettiwar.