Opponent Turns Ally: Vijay Shivtare Set to Campaign for NCP Candidate from Baramati

Mumbai: Shiv Sena leader and former MLA Vijay Shivtare, who was gearing up to run as an independent in upcoming Lok Sabha elections took a step back after being convinced by senior leaders. Now, Shivare is entering the ring to campaign for NCP candidate and Ajit Pawar's wife Sunetra Pawar from the same Baramati Lok Sabha constituency. A coordination meeting of the Grand Alliance has been convened in Purandar, which will be attended by his colleagues.

A meeting of the Grand Alliance has been organized for the candidate from the Baramati Lok Sabha constituency. Former minister and Ajit Pawar's opponent Vijay Shivtare will not attend the meeting. However, his party workers will attend the coordination meeting. Being in Mumbai, Shivtare may not be present in today's meeting, but it shows that he started Sunetra Pawar's campaign today. Meanwhile, his rebellion had cooled down after Grand Alliance leaders convinced Vijay Shivtare. An anonymous letter went viral on Shivtare's stand. In it, Shivtare was named as the 'Palturam' (one who changes his mind) of Maharashtra. The letter was said to have been written by a Shivtare worker. But no one was named on it. However, Shivtare is now being criticized for his changing stance.

Reaction to the rebellion

"After discussions with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, and Ajit Pawar, I decided not to contest. Earlier, we had received a call from our leader Khatgaonkar. He explained that the Chief Minister would get into trouble because of you. Thus, if independents stand everywhere, there will be 10 to 20 MPs. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's dream of becoming prime minister again will not be fulfilled with a big victory. So, we have decided not to contest," Shivtare had said at a press conference.