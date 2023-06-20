Opposition marks 'Traitors Day'; MLA Bacchu Kadu warns of legal consequences.

Today, the Shiv Sena-Thackeray faction and the NCP are observing a day they refer to as 'Traitor Day'. As a form of protest, the Thackeray group is organizing demonstrations throughout the state to mark the one-year anniversary of Eknath Shinde's rebellion. Concurrently, MLA Bachchu Kadu has taken a firm stance against these developments and issued a cautionary statement. Kadu declared his intention to take legal action against individuals who label him as a traitor or a liar.

Uddhav Thackeray is considered a good person, but as Chief Minister, he fell short, which necessitated this decision. The allocation of a significant fund of thousand to two thousand crores to the constituency is an accomplishment of this government. Bachchu Kadu questioned, "When Ajit Pawar took his morning swearing-in, how many khoke did he take?"

While continuing to speak, he emphasized the importance of posing crucial questions rather than baseless allegations and urged the opposition to hold the government accountable. This approach would benefit the poor. He emphasized that defaming someone with false accusations should be avoided.