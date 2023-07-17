Opposition parties protest against Shinde-Fadnavis government at Vidhan Bhavan

The Monsoon Session of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly is set to begin today. The three-week session would be held from Monday (July 17) till August 4 at the Vidhan Bhavan Complex in Nariman Point. It will be the first session after former Leader of Opposition and NCP leader, Ajit Pawar, rebelled against his uncle, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar, and joined hands with the BJP-Shiv Sena government along with some NCP MLAs. There are a total of 24 proposed bills in the session.

Ahead of the monsoon session of the Maharashtra legislature, legislators of the Opposition Congress on Monday shouted slogans against the state government, accusing it of indulging in corruption.The legislators, led by former minister Yashomati Thakur and Mumbai Congress chief Varsha Gaikwad, assembled on the steps of the Vidhan Bhavan and raised slogans against the government.From the Shiv Sena (UBT), only Ambadas Danve, who is the leader of opposition in the state Legislative Council, was present during the protest. No legislator from the Sharad Pawar-led NCP camp was present during the protest.