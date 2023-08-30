Opposition parties who consider country as family have joined hands to save Bharat Mata: Uddhav Thackeray

Leaders of the opposition INDIA bloc are set to hold hectic parleys during a two-day conclave here starting Thursday during which they will announce a coordination committee and a logo for the alliance.

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray at a press conference of I.N.D.I.A alliance in Mumbai said that Our ideologies may be different, but our objective is same i.e. to save the country and its Constitution. Those (opposition parties) who consider the whole country as their family have joined hands to save Bharat Mata.

The Mumbai meeting shall come out with a clear-cut roadmap for providing a progressive alternative to the regressive policies of the current regime, RJD's Manoj Jha told PTI. INDIA bloc is also likely to announce a secretariat for smooth coordination between the constituents and it is likely to be set up in the national capital. Besides, the members will also discuss the issue of having a coordinator or a chairperson to head the alliance.

Ahead of the Mumbai meeting, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has reiterated that his drive to forge the opposition unity was not prompted by any personal ambitions and he would like someone else to be made convener of the opposition coalition. I have been maintaining since the beginning that I have no desire for myself. I have no personal ambitions. I don't want anything.