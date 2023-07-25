Orange alert in Mumbai, very heavy rainfall expected in city today

The Regional Meteorological Centre, Mumbai of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall and issued an orange alert for the Pune district till July 27. Along with Pune, the weather department noted that Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudrug, Kolhapur and Satara districts will receive heavy to heavy rainfall till July 27 and Mumbai is likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall today.

Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar will hold a meeting of all the district collectors on Monday to review the situation of heavy rains and floods in the state."Deputy CM Ajit Pawar will chair a meeting of the district collectors through video conferencing at 9am in Mantralay," an official statement said.Ajit Pawar on Monday informed the Maharashtra assembly that he will undertake a meeting to review the assessment and impact of heavy rains and floods in the state