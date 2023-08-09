Osmanabad: Students stage roadside protest over ST buses skipping stops in Tamalwadi

In a concerning situation, students studying at a school located in Tamalwadi, Tuljapur taluka, are left waiting for hours due to buses not stopping for them. This serious issue prompted a response from the students who took to the road on Wednesday to stage a protest. The demonstration, which lasted for a duration of two hours, was a clear expression of their frustration over the ongoing inconvenience.

About 200 students from nearby places like Malumbra, Pangardarwadi, Sangvi (Kati), and Suratgaon attend the school in Tamalwadi. Unfortunately, many buses don't stop along this route. Adding to the problem, the behaviour of the drivers towards the students is rude. As a result, these students have to face inconvenience, especially during rain, as there is insufficient shelter. Principal Suhas Wadne has been in touch with the ST officials for over a year to address this issue.

However, due to no change taking place, the students of the school finally resorted to sitting on the road on Wednesday and studying for two hours. If immediate improvements are not seen, the students, parents, and teachers have announced a protest at the toll plaza in Tamalwadi. Also, it has been demanded that two buses from the Tuljapur depot be provided for the student’s transportation between four to five in the evening.