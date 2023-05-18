Osmanabad: Tulja Bhavani temple prohibits entry of devotees in half pants or indecent clothes

Tulja Bhavani temple administration in Maharashtra’s Osmanabad district has prohibited the entry of people wearing half pants or indecent clothes, a management official said. The decision has been taken to maintain the sanctity of the religious place, he said.

A large number of devotees every year visit the famous temple of Goddess Tulja Bhavani located at Tuljapur in Osmanabad. The temple administration has put up boards in Marathi with a message that (devotees with) uncivilised dress, indecent clothes and those displaying body parts, half pants and bermudas (shorts) will not be allowed in the temple. Please keep Indian culture in mind, it said.

The temple management’s public relations officer Nagesh Shitole said, These boards have been displayed today. We go to a temple with devotion. Therefore, to maintain its sanctity the boards have been put up at the Tulja Bhavani temple’s entry. Such rules already exist in many temples across the country. Devotee Pratibha Mahesh Jagdale, who came from Solapur to offer prayers at the Tulja Bhavani temple, supported the decision.