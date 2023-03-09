Our first Budget will be dedicated to women, middle-class: Maharashtra CM Shinde

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday said the state Budget, which is to be presented on Thursday, will be women-centric and dedicated to middle-class people. On the Budget, which will be the first to be presented Shiv Sena-BJP government since the change of guard in the state last year, Shinde said the government will keep its promises to the people.

I can tell you that we will look to fulfil the needs and aspirations of women & the middle class.” Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde said.“Tomorrow (Thursday) is our first Budget. We’ll be fulfilling our promises tomorrow. Everyone is anticipating what the Budget will hold for them,” he added.On the Budget, which will be the first to be presented by the Shiv Sena-BJP government since the change of guard in the state last year, Shinde said the government will keep its promises to the people.

Speaking at an event at Mumbai’s iconic Gateway of India on Wednesday, the CM also extended best wishes to women on International Women’s Day. He said, “Today, we honoured women who work for the country in the cities and villages. Today is a day for our women, sisters and mothers.”Shinde said the double-engine government was running at a fast pace.“I expect this type of support (from the Centre) in future too. Today is a day to celebrate women’s empowerment,” he said. Maharashtra’s economy is likely to grow at 6.8 per cent during the financial year 2022-23 (April-March), as per the state’s Economic Survey document for the current fiscal.