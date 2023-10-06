Our good wishes are with Ajit, but Shinde will remain CM says, Devendra Fadnavis

Deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday reiterated that Eknath Shinde is the CM, will remain the CM and they would fight forthcoming elections when he is the CM. Fadnavis, speaking to the media on the sidelines of the Taiwanese expo he inaugurated in Goregaon, said all those in politics will some time get an opportunity. "Our good wishes are with Ajit Pawar, but at the same time everyone must keep in mind that Eknath Shinde is the chief minister, will remain the CM and we shall fight elections together with him as CM," he said.

It is notable that Ajit Pawar and eight MLAs of NCP joined the Shiv Sena-BJP government on July 2. While junior Pawar took oath as the deputy chief minister, the rebel NCP MLAs were sworn in as ministers. Senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis, a former chief minister, is also a deputy chief minister.