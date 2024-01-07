"Our time will come": Aaditya Thackeray sends out warning to Shinde govt

Shiv Sena UBT leader Aaditya Thackeray has issued a major warning to Shinde govt ahead of the upcoming elections.

Thackeray, who has taken the reins of campaigning, assured the people at a public rally in South Mumbai on Saturday evening that the “current government, which has taken over power illegally will go away soon and then ‘apna time aayega’ (our time will come)".

He also targeted the BJP government at Centre for taking away all major projects and establishments from Maharashtra and Mumbai. He mentioned the Vendata Foxconn project, which was supposed to take place in Maharashtra but was transferred to Gujarat. Same was the case with the Bulk Drug Park project, which was planned to start in Maharashtra but was shifted to Gujarat. “I want to ask the Central government why injustice is being done over and over again in the state of Maharashtra. Why all major projects which Maharashtra was supposed to get have been shifted to Gujarat? What is the youth of Maharashtra supposed to do now? This government had promised to generate jobs for youth, but if our state is not going to get any big project, then how will they get jobs?" questioned Thackeray.

He urged the crowd to vote for Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) and Shiv Sena UBT “who are fighting for the future and not wasting time spreading rumours or false narratives about old issues".

Thackeray also targeted the Maharashtra government for not completing the infrastructure projects on time. “The MTHL (Mumbai Trans Harbour Link), Digha railway station, Uran railway line projects were delayed and now when they are ready. This government is not opening them to the public as they are not getting dates from the Prime Minister’s Office. But I am warning them if they don’t inaugurate these projects soon, we will inaugurate them," Thackeray said.Shiv Sena UBT will be facing its first general elections after the split within the party and break-up with the BJP.