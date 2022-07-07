"Out of 28 crore allocation only 3 crore were given to Bhiwandi " rebel MLA accuses Shiv Sena

"Shiv Sena and Hindutva are our breath and the attempt to suppress them started when Congress and NCP were in power. Therefore, we had no choice but to step down" said Bhiwandi MLA Shantaram More, a supporter of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

"Until we came to Thane on the day of the Legislative Council elections, we had no idea about it. We were with five to six MLA Eknath Shinde. We headed towards Surat via Talasari. However, due to the blockade at the check post on the Maharashtra-Gujarat border, we reached Gujarat by road, said More. In the meantime, all the mobiles were collected for security and privacy reasons. Therefore, I could not give an idea to the district head" he said.

"MP Sanjay Raut has taken up the cause of ending Shiv Sena. This man, who was elected on our own votes, resigned and criticized us. They used foul language about us, such as victim, pig, and prostitute. Basically, we did not revolt for any post, but we did our best to save Shiv Sena" he added.

"Tribal Development Minister K. C. Padvi donated Rs 28 crore for Bhiwandi rural constituency. However, only Rs 3 crore was actually given. The rest of the funds were given to the Congress, NCP office bearers and contractors as per their demand. He also alleged that a large percentage of funds were being distributed in the ministry" MLA added.