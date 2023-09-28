Over 19,000 cops to oversee security arrangements of idols immersion in Mumbai today

Mumbai Police have deployed more than 19,000 personnel, including officers, to thwart any untoward incident when processions will be taken out to immerse idols of Lord Ganesh on the auspicious occasion of Anant Chaturdashi, the last day of the festival, which falls today (September 28).Police personnel to be on security duty include 16,250 constables, 2,866 officers, 45 Assistant Commissioners of Police, 25 Deputy Commissioners of Police, 8 Additional Commissioners of Police and other senior officers.

Leaves of all police personnel have been cancelled. Except for those on medical leave. Considering that a large number of Mumbaikars throng streets to bid adieu to Ganpati bappa on Anant Chaturdashi, Mumbai Police is ready with the deployment of personnel to avoid any kind of untoward incidents. Thousands of household and public Ganesh idols will be immersed at 73 places, including at Girgaon Dadar, Juhu, Marve and Aksa beaches, on Anant Chaturdashi.The Mumbai civic body has also made preparations for the immersion processions.All the processions in the city will be closely monitored by CCTV cameras, the official said, adding that policemen in plain clothes will mingle in the crowd to ensure that law and order is maintained.Separate control rooms will be set up to monitor the immersion processions.