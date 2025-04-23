Pahalgam Terror Attack: Maharashtra Govt Announces Rs 5 Lakh Ex-Gratia for Each Deceased's Family; Rs 50,000 for Injured

Terrorists attacked tourists in Baisaran, known as 'Little Switzerland', Jammu and Kashmir, in Pahalgam on Tuesday (April 22). For the first time, terrorists targeted tourists, resulting death of 28 tourists and over 20 injured in the unprovoked firing by militants. Six people from Maharashtra were among the deceased and four injured tourists are residents. The state government has announced financial assistance to the families of the deceased and the injured. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis made this announcement on Wednesday.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh for the next of kin of the six people who lost their lives in the Pahalgam terror attack and Rs 50,000 for the injured. Fadnavis also said that tourists stranded in different parts of Kashmir, including Srinagar, will be brought back to home by a special flight.

पहलगाम येथील भ्याड दहशतवादी हल्ल्यात प्राण गमवावे लागलेल्या महाराष्ट्रातील एकूण 6 जणांच्या कुटुंबीयांना 5 लाख रुपयांची आर्थिक मदत राज्य सरकारने जाहीर केली असून जखमींना 50,000 रुपयांची मदत जाहीर केली आहे.

CM Fadnavis in a press conference said, "Maharashtra Government announces ₹5 lakh financial assistance to the 6 families who lost their loved ones during the cowardly terrorist attack at Pahalgam. ₹50,000 assistance will be given to the injured. CM Devendra Fadnavis informs that a special flight is being arranged to bring back Maharashtra tourists from Kashmir, and the State Government will bear the cost.

Earlier in the day, Fadnavis spoke to the media in Mumbai and said, "The mortal remains of three tourists from Dombivli will arrive at Mumbai airport today, and two will arrive in Pune. In Mumbai, Ashish Shelar and Mangal Prabhat Lodha are overseeing the airport arrangements. In Pune, MPs Murlidhar Mohol and Madhuri Misal will coordinate."

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah reached Pahalgam and met the families of those who lost their lives in the terror attack and consoled them. Upon seeing Shah, the relatives of the deceased broke down in front of him. Many were in tears as they said, "We want justice." Shah said, "Words cannot express the pain felt by the families of the deceased. I promise that we will not spare any of those who took innocent lives."