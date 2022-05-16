Palghar: 16-year-old boy falls from a building while playing PUBG

While playing PubG, a 16-year-old boy fell from a building in Palghar district. The young man's name is Shadan Sheikh. The young man was seriously injured in the incident. He was rushed to a nearby hospital. He is currently undergoing treatment at Palghar Relief Hospital.

The incident took place yesterday (May 15) in Palghar's Shirgaon. Shadan Sheikh was playing a PubG game with his friends at an under construction building in Shirgaon. However, he became so involved in the game that he forgot that he was on the second floor. While playing, the young man suddenly fell from the second floor. He was seriously injured in the accident. He has been admitted to Palghar Relief Hospital for treatment.

