Palghar: 16-Year-Old Girl Gang-Raped by Two Men in Nalasopara; One Arrested

PALGHAR, Maharashtra (Sept. 24, 2024): A 23-year-old man, Anees Shaikh, has been arrested for allegedly raping a 16-year-old girl in the Nalasopara area, police said Tuesday. Authorities are searching for a second suspect, identified as Jian, who allegedly recorded the incident and also raped the victim.

The Achole Police Station has registered a case against both men under relevant sections, including those of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. According to the police, the girl, a resident of Malad, met Shaikh through social media in August. Shaikh allegedly lured her to a lodge under the pretense of attending a tuition class, where he raped her.

On a subsequent occasion, Shaikh and Jian allegedly took the girl to another lodge, where Jian recorded the assault and also raped her. The suspects reportedly used the video to blackmail the victim, threatening to release it if she reported the incident to the police.

The investigation is ongoing as police continue their search for Jian.