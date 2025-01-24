Palghar: 16-Year-Old Student Dies After Being Hit by Train While Crossing Railway Tracks Wearing Earphones

Mumbai, Maharashtra (January 24, 2o25): A tragic incident occurred near Saphale railway station on Thursday when 16-year-old Vaishnavi Rawal was struck by a train while crossing the tracks. According to report, the Class X student, who was wearing earphones, failed to hear the approaching Gujarat-bound Rajdhani Express.

Rawal was crossing the tracks when the train hit her. She was reportedly too distracted by her earphones to notice the train. The accident has sent shockwaves through the local community.

The incident shows the growing concern over students using mobile phones and earphones while traveling. Many students use earphones to listen to music, making them unaware of their surroundings. A lack of a foot overbridge at the railway crossing is also being cited as a contributing factor to the accident.