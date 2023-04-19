Palghar: 21 injured after bus collides with trailer-truck

Atleast 21 people were injured when a state transport bus in which they were travelling collided head-on with a trailer-truck in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said.

The condition of five of the injured persons was serious and they were shifted to the Civil Hospital in neighbouring Thane, an official from Wada police station said. The accident took place in Varle village between Wada and Manor at around 8.45 am, he said.

Earlier in an shocking incident, At least seven persons died after the bus they were travelling in fell into a gorge in Raigad district of Maharashtra. The private bus was going from Pune to Mumbai when it fell into the gorge near Shingroba temple on the old Mumbai-Pune highway, police said.

There were around 40 passengers in the bus, police said, adding efforts are underway to shift the injured to nearby hospital. Seven people died and more than 25 were injured after the bus fell into a ditch in Raigad's Khopoli area.