Palghar: 3 killed, 2 injured after car collides with truck on Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway

On Wednesday morning, a car travelling on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway in Maharashtra's Palghar district crashed into a truck, causing three fatalities and two injuries.

The car with five occupants was heading from Mumbai towards Ahmedabad in Gujarat when the accident took place near Sativali village at around 6.30 am, said senior police inspector Jairam Ranavare from Valiv police station.

According to him, the vehicle crossed the centre line, veered into the opposing lane, and struck a truck travelling in the opposite way head-on. The official reported that three people inside the automobile died instantly and that two more were hurt, adding that the car was totally wrecked.

After being alerted, local police and firemen rushed to the spot. The two injured persons were admitted to a hospital for treatment. The bodies were sent to a government hospital for post-mortem, the police said.