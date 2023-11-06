Palghar: 30-year-old man wanted in drugs case nabbed

The police in Maharashtra's Palghar district have arrested a 30-year-old man who was wanted in connection with a ganja seizure case. He had been evading arrest for four months.

The police recently apprehended Lallu alias Bhavesh Prabhakar Chavan, a resident of Nalla Sopara, who had been absconding since June after a seizure of ganja, assistant police inspector Yeshpal Suryavanshi of Achole police station said.

Chavan was purportedly the main financier behind the entire illegal operation and has a record of multiple offenses within the jurisdictions ofMira Bhayander Virar Vasai and Mumbai police, he said.

The accused was allegedly responsible for the distribution of ganja, collaborating with four other individuals also involved in the illicit trade, as stated by the official. A probe has revealed that Chavan was involved in serious offences such as extortion, attempt to murder etc and was arrested by the Mumbai police earlier, he said.



