Palghar Blast: Four Family Members Injured in Explosion While Changing Expiry Dates on Perfume Bottles at Flat in Maharashtra

Mumbai, Maharashtra (January 10, 2025): Four members of a family were injured in an explosion at their flat in Nallasopara when gas in perfume bottles exploded while they were attempting to change the expiry dates.

According to regional media reports, the incident took place on Thursday night at the Roshni Apartments in the Sankeshwarnagar area. Mahavir Vadar (41) was working with his wife, son, and daughter to change the dates on perfume bottles in their flat when the explosion occurred.

Initial reports indicate that two to three explosions, one after the other, shattered the flat's windows. The blast left all four family members injured.

The injured include Mahavir Vadar, his wife Sunita Vadar, their nine-year-old son Harshavardhan Vadar, and 14-year-old daughter Harshada Vadar. Harshavardhan Vader suffered serious injuries and was rushed to Life Care Hospital in Nalasopara. The other three family members were taken to Oscar Hospital for treatment.