Palghar: Brown Sugar Worth Rs 17.4 Lakh Seized in Nalasopara; Auto-Rickshaw Driver Held

Police have arrested a 24-year-old auto-rickshaw driver after seizing brown sugar valued at Rs 17.4 lakh from his possession in Maharashtra's Palghar district. The man was found loitering on Tuesday near Capital Mall, on the east side of Nalasopara Railway Station.

During the searh, 56.04 gm of brown sugar was found from the accused, identified as Samsad Jamshed Ali, hailing from Uttarakhand and residing in Nalasopara area. According to the police, on further search of his residence, which resulted in the recovery of an additional 28 gm of the contraband.

A case has been registered against the accused under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the police told the news agency PTI.