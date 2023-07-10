Palghar: Businessman attacked with acid in Virar

Businessman from Virar in Palghar district suffered severe burn injuries after two unidentified persons threw acid on him, a police official said on Monday.

The incident took place on Saturday, the Virar police station official said. Mobin Shaikh, who deals in LED lights, received severe burn wounds on the neck and has been hospitalised.

According to the police, two unidentified people tossed a plastic bag containing acid, a highly combustible chemical, in his direction. The victim's neck was severely hurt when the acid struck his back.

During the investigation, it was found that one of the suspects had orchestrated the acid attack and had hired two suspects for the job. He had allegedly offered them a reward of Rs. 4 lakh for the job, an official said. A case was registered under section 326 of the Indian Penal Code and efforts are on the identify and nab the accused, he said.