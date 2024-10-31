Palghar Crime: 45-Year-Old Man Arrested for Killing Younger Brother Over Government Scheme Dispute

Police in Maharashtra’s Palghar district have arrested a 45-year-old man for allegedly killing his younger brother following a dispute over the benefits of a government scheme and the power bill of their house. The murder was committed at Sakle Pada within the jurisdiction of Satpati police station, reported news agency PTI.

The official said that the accused, Satish Jitu Patil, and his brother Chandrakant Jitu Patil (35), often fought over the benefits of a government housing scheme and the electricity bill of the place where they lived.

Also Read | Palghar Factory Explosion: Three Workers Injured in Boisar Fire Incident.

They got into an argument over the same issue on Wednesday, during which Satish attacked Chandrakant with a sickle, killing him at the scene, the official said. The elder sibling was subsequently arrested.