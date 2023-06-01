Palghar: Over 25,000 peasants march to collector office to press for demands

Over 25,000 peasants, including women, marched to the office of Palghar district collector in Maharashtra on Tuesday to press for their various demands, said the All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS).

An AIKS delegation met the collector and submitted thousands of forms filled by peasants, mostly tribals, in connection with rights over forest land, absentee landlords’ (varkas) land, temple trust land, inaami land and pasture land, said the left-backed organisation in a release.

As per AIKS, this was the fourth large mobilisation of people from Thane-Palghar districts in the last three months.