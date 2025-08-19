Palghar Police on Alert After 48 Cargo Containers Fall Off Ship MV Phonnix 15 in Arabian Sea

Police in Maharashtra's Palghar district have been put on alert following a message from higher authorities about the probable drifting of some containers from a cargo ship in the Arabian Sea. As per the police message circulated on Monday, 48 containers fell from the ship 'MV Phonnix 15' after it crossed 20 nautical miles from Salah in Oman.

The Directorate General of Shipping has informed that 48 containers from the vessel fell into the sea. Out of these, 8 containers have so far been recovered, while the remaining have either sunk or are suspected to have drifted towards the shore.

The communication on Monday directed all Marine and Bay police stations in Palghar district, including Safala, Kelva, Tarapur, Wangaon, Dahanu and Gholwad to remain on alert. The message further suggested that if any floating containers or related materials are spotted by locals fisherman, villagers in the coastal areas or patrol teams, the information must be immediately conveyed to the Indian Navy, Coast Guard and Palghar police control room.

The Palghar police told the news agency PTI that surveillance was being maintained along the Konkan coastline in coordination with the central maritime agencies to ensure safety and security.