Palghar: Revenue dept official held for accepting Rs 10,000 bribe

Maharashtra revenue department official was nabbed in Palghar district for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) said.

The official (talathi) had demanded a bribe of Rs 15,000 from the complainant for adding his name to the government record as the owner of the land, the ACB said. The amount was negotiated to Rs 10,000.

The talathi was nabbed on Monday by ACB officials while he was accepting Rs 10,000 from the complainant, an ACB official said. A case was registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Earlier in an similar incident, revenue official was arrested for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 9,000 from a man in Maharashtra's Thane district.

The complainant approached the ACB after the accused allegedly demanded Rs 10,000 to make an entry in land records on the official system