Palghar: RTO staffer held for accepting Rs 300 bribe from driver

In Maharashtra's Palghar district, an RTO inspector and a private person were detained on suspicion of receiving a Rs 300 bribe from a driver in exchange for letting his vehicle to pass a checkpoint.

The anti-corruption bureau’s Thane unit on Monday arrested Niloba Jyotibha Tandale (48), vehicle inspector RTO Thane, and Sunil Bhoir (62) under the Prevention of Corruption Act, deputy superintendent of police ACB Thane Pramod Jadhav said.

The accused inspector allegedly demanded Rs 300 from the complainant driver for allowing his vehicle to cross the Talasari RTO checkpost on Express Highway no 48, he said.

The duo accepted the bribe money and allowed the vehicle to pass through, following which the ACB officials nabbed them, the official said.