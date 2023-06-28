Palghar: School bus catches fire, children escape unhurt

On Wednesday morning in Maharashtra's Palghar district, a bus carrying five school children narrowly avoided a fire, according to fire officials. The incident took place at around 6.45 am near a college in Virar area, fireman Tejas Patil from Bolinj fire station told PTI.

The bus, carrying five students, was on way to the school when it suddenly caught fire, following which its driver and conductor acted swiftly and helped the children come out of the vehicle, he said.

After being alerted, a team of four firemen rushed to the spot and it took them more than half-an-hour to put out the blaze, the official said. The bus was completely damaged, he said. A short-circuit was suspected to be the cause of the fire, the official said.