Palghar: Two held with stolen SUV from Pune

Police in Maharashtra's Palghar district detained two people who were allegedly escaping with an SUV they had allegedly stolen from Pune.

The police on Thursday received information that an SUV, worth Rs 20 lakh, was stolen from Pune and was heading to Talasari area of Palghar, inspector Vijay Mutadak said. The police set up a checkpost at Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway and intercepted the vehicle at Dapchari RTO Naka this morning, he said.

The vehicle halted after a long chase and the two occupants who were fleeing towards Gujarat were arrested, the official said.