Palghar: Wada Police Seize Over Rs 3.70 Crore Cash from Car Going to Vikramgarh From Airoli, Investigation Underway

Wada police in Palghar seized over Rs 3.70 crore in cash from a car on its way to Vikramgarh from Airoli in Navi Mumbai. The seizure took place as part of ongoing efforts to enforce the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections in Maharashtra.

"Wada police seized over Rs 3.70 crore from a car. The driver and car were brought to the police station and the investigation is on," said police to news agency ANI on Saturday, November 9.

"The car was going to Wada, Vikramgarh from Airoli, Navi Mumbai, the car belongs to a company and they claimed that cash was to refill ATMs but they didn’t have the necessary documentation for such a huge amount so we seized the cash and processed it as per Model code of conduct guidelines," stated Wada Police.

According to the news agency ANI quoting Wada police officials, the vehicle, which belongs to a company claiming the cash was intended for refilling ATMs, was stopped by police during routine checks. However, cops found that the driver lacked the necessary documentation to justify such a large amount of cash. The police seized the money and brought both the driver and the vehicle to the police station for further investigation.

In past two days, Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) have seized Rs 7.3 crore and a vehicle with pressure cookers in four incidents, reported Indian Express. Election Commission officers said that they received tip off about the vehicle.

According to the EC officials, they found a poster of Vijay Choughule, the Independent candidate from Airoli, from the front seat of the seized vehicle, who is contesting under the pressure cooker ‘election symbol’. The car was seized in Koparkhairane in Navi Mumbai on Thursday night. Officials are checking if Choughule has divulged the details of the expenses for the pressure cookers before the EC or if they were to be given as freebies.