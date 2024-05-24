Pandharpur Wari 2024: Sant Tukaram Maharaj Palkhi Sohla Timetable Released, Check Important Dates and Ringan Venues

Jagadguru Shri Sant Tukaram Maharaj Sansthan on Thursday (December 25) announced the timetable of the 339th Palkhi ceremony of Shri Sant Tukaram Maharaj. Sant Tukaram Maharaj Palkhi Sohla 2024 will have a departure ceremony on June 28 afternoon, while the palanquin will reach Pandharpur on July 16, 2024, for Ashadi Ekadashi.

The Palkhi will stay at Pandharpur from July 16 to July 21. On July 21, the palanquin will leave Pandharpur for Dehu in the afternoon and return to Shri Kshetra Dehugaon by 2 pm on July 31. Palkhi ceremony chief Manik Maharaj More, Vishal Maharaj More, and Santosh Maharaj More announced the dates. Shri Sant Tukaram Maharaj Sansthan President Purushottam Maharaj More and Trustee Sanjay Maharaj More were present on the occasion.

Stay in the newly built temple

For the first time, the Palkhi ceremony will be held in the newly built temple of Shri Sant Tukaram Maharaj Sansthan on the Nagarpradakshina road in Pandharpur.

Sant Tukaram Maharaj Palkhi 2024 Important Dates:

The palanquin will depart on Friday, June 28. The first stop will be at Inamdar Wada. On Saturday, June 29, the palanquin will stop near The Hajrat Sayyad Angadshah Baba Dargah for the first Abhanga Aarti and the Paduka Temple in Chincholi for the second Abhanga Aarti. In the evening, the procession will stop at Shri Vitthal Temple in Akurdi for the second stop.

On June 30 and July 1, the Palkhi will stay at Shri Nivdungya Vitthal Temple in Nana Peth in Pune. On July 2, the palanquin will leave Pune for Loni Kalbhor and stay here at the new Palkhi base. On July 3, Bhairavnath temple in Yavat will be the Palkhi base.

On July 4, the procession will stay at Vitthal Temple in Varvand. It will stay at Undawadi on July 5. On July 6, there will be a stay on the premises of Baramati Sharda Vidyalaya and on July 7 at Sansar. The first Ringan will be held at Belwadi on July 8 and the palanquin will stay at Anthurne at night. The palanquin will stay at Nimgaon Ketki on July 9. The second Ringan will be conducted at Indapur on July 10.

On the morning of July 12, after taking a Nira bath at Sarati, the palanquin will proceed further to Akluj and complete the third round of Ringan there in the afternoon. The first standing Ringan will be held at Malinagar on July 13. After that, there will be a stay at Borgaon. On the evening of July 14, there will be a halt at Tondale Bondale and a stay at Pirachi Kuroli. The second standing Ringan will be held at Bajirao Well on the evening of July 15.

On July 16, the palanquin will leave For Pandharpur from Bakhri in the morning and in the evening the last and third standing Ringan will be held at the Paduka Aarti venue. The palanquin will then enter Shri Kshetra Pandharpur town in the evening and rest in the new building of Shri Sant Tukaram Maharaj Temple at night. The Palkhi will start its return journey to Dehu on July 21.