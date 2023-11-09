Pankaja Munde condemns violence during Maratha quota agitation

BJP leader Pankaja Munde expressed her disapproval of the violence that occurred in Beed and other cities of Maharashtra during the Maratha quota agitation last week. She emphasized that it is important not to incite the youth towards engaging in acts of violence.

Talking to reporters after visiting Beed where the houses of some NCP leaders were torched by protesters on October 30, she blamed it on intelligence failure and demanded probe by a special investigation team.

No agitation should be converted into a threat. If someone has an opinion which is a little different from yours, he should not be terrorised, the former Maharashtra minister said, appealing that there should be no violence in the future.

If the youth are put on such a path (of violence), their future will not be secure even after getting reservation, she added. Talking about the incidents in Beed, Munde claimed that ambulances reached the spot “in 15 minutes” if the attackers were injured, but fire brigade vehicles could not reach in time.