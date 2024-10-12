Pankaja Munde Promises Support for Dalits and OBCs Ahead of Maharashtra Assembly Polls

B

JP leader Pankaja Munde reached out to Dalits and Other Backward Classes (OBC) on Saturday ahead of the Maharashtra assembly polls, pledging to take action if they are "troubled."

Munde, who lost the Lok Sabha elections in her home district of Beed, the epicenter of Maratha protests led by activist Manoj Jarange, was speaking at her annual Dussehra rally in Sawargaon Ghat, the birthplace of Sant Bhagwanbaba, a revered figure in her Vanjari community.

State Agriculture Minister Dhananjay Munde, her cousin, along with Laxman Hake, who had protested against any potential dilution of OBC reservation, were among the speakers at the rally.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Shiv Sena led by Eknath Shinde will each host their own Dussehra rallies in Mumbai as a show of strength with assembly elections approaching. Today (Saturday, October 12), the two events will take place at Shivaji Park and Azad Maidan, with the Shiv Sena (UBT) maintaining the traditional Dadar location for its rally.

