Shiv Sena Dasara Melava 2024: 'This Rally is Not for Greetings, but to Show Direction to the Country', Says MP Arvind Sawant (Watch Video)

Dussehra rallies to be held in Mumbai today prompted Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Arvind Sawant. who remarked, "I don't want to comment on others. When Balasaheb Thackeray founded Shiv Sena, this event has been held for the last 55-56 years. He said that this rally is not just for greetings but serves to provide direction to the country and offer ideas. This tradition continues to this day. Some new 'mushrooms' have emerged now, but we don't need to pay attention to them as they lack ideas and principles. They have begun spreading enmity, which is not our ideology. Uddhav Thackeray is currently showing a path for this country that prioritizes 'rashtra neeti' before 'rajneeti'.

Watch:

#WATCH | Mumbai: On two rallies of Shiv Sena Dussehra in the city today, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Arvind Sawant says, "I don't want to get into others. When Balasaheb Thackeray formed Shiv Sena, this event has continued for the last 55-56 years...He used to say that this rally is not… pic.twitter.com/DeZSMPE275 — ANI (@ANI) October 12, 2024

"I don't want to get into others. When Balasaheb Thackeray formed Shiv Sena, this event has continued for the last 55-56 years. He used to say that this rally is not for extending greetings, this is an event to show a direction to the country, give it an idea...This has continued to do this day. Few new 'mushrooms' have grown now. Why do we have to pay attention to them? They have neither ideas nor conduct. You have started spreading enmity. That is not our ideology. The manner in which Uddhav Thackeray is showing a path to this country now, he doesn't think of only politics - there is 'rashtra neeti' first and then 'rajneeti'," said Arvind Sawant.

Also Read| Shiv Sena Dasara Melava 2024: Over 12,000 Police Personnel to Man Mumbai Streets for Rallies.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) is set to host its annual Dussehra rally at Shivaji Park, while the Shiv Sena, led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, will hold a gathering at Azad Maidan in South Mumbai on Saturday. Supporters from both political parties are expected to gather in large numbers from across the state for these events, according to an official. Comprehensive security measures have been put in place at both locations, with police personnel assigned to manage the rallies.