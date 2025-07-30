Panvel: 35-Year-Old Woman Dies by Suicide After Alleged Abuse by Alcoholic Husband; Case of Abetment Registered

Panvel, Maharashtra (July 29, 2025): A 35-year-old woman died by suicide in Kalundre village of Panvel taluka after allegedly facing ongoing physical and mental abuse from her alcoholic husband. The incident took place in the early hours of July 21. Following the incident, Panvel City Police registered a case of abetment to suicide against the husband. Police said an investigation is underway. The deceased has been identified as Namrata Nainit Mhatre. She married Nainit Mhatre in 2011. However, Nainit reportedly developed a serious alcohol addiction and began spending most of his salary on liquor. He later lost his job due to his drinking habits, which worsened the family's financial condition.

Namrata had to depend on her father for house rent, daily expenses and her children’s education. Nainit would often come home drunk and abuse her verbally and physically. He also allegedly abused neighbours and the landlord on several occasions.

According to Namrata’s father, she spoke to him over the phone the night before the incident to check on his health. After Nainit returned home intoxicated, Namrata ended the call. A few hours later, her family was informed that she had died by suicide.

Namrata’s father has alleged that repeated harassment by Nainit led her to take the extreme step. Based on his complaint, police have registered a case of abetment to suicide against Nainit and further investigation is ongoing.

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-225252