Panvel Election Official Files Case Over Political Graffiti Defacement via cVIGIL Complaint

The Election Returning Officer for the Panvel constituency, part of the Maval Lok Sabha seat, has filed a case against an unidentified individual for reportedly defacing walls in Sector 34 of Kamothe with graffiti depicting a political party. The complaint was lodged via the cVIGIL app, as confirmed by election authorities.

Following a complaint submitted by vigilant citizens through the app, the Election Commission promptly responded by dispatching officials to the location within an hour for an inspection. According to the complainant, the graffiti, which included slogans like "Modi Sarkar" alongside lotus symbols, has sparked concerns regarding the integrity of electoral processes.

After the implementation of the model code of conduct for the parliamentary election, putting political banners, hoarding and painting on walls are not allowed without the permission of the election commission. In this case, permission was not sought.

Under the guidance of Assistant Election Returning Officer of Maval Lok Sabha Constituency, Rahul Mundke, a dedicated team, visited sector 34 of Kamothe, and erased the political graffiti. Later a case was registered at Kamothe police station against an unidentified person under relevant sections of IPC including the Maharashtra Prevention of Defacement of Property Act, 1995, and the Municipal Corporation Act, 1949.

Citizens are encouraged to use the cIVGIL app to report any infractions of the code of conduct, ensuring swift intervention from Election Commission authorities. In adherence to protocol, action on reported violations will be taken within 10 minutes, with comprehensive reports submitted within 90 minutes.