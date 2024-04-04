Panvel Police Arrest Truck Driver After Deadly Crash Claims Motorbike Rider's Life

Panvel City police have arrested a 34-year-old container driver for reckless driving, which resulted in the tragic death of a motorbike rider. The incident occurred on Wednesday evening near Palaspe. Arrested driver has been identified as Anil Kumar Nishad, a resident of Taloja and a native of Uttar Pradesh. According to the police, Nishad was driving the container truck at a high speed despite poor road conditions. The truck collided with a motorbike rider near Palaspe.

Motorbike rider, identified as Harshwardhan Satish Pathak, sustained multiple injuries and tragically lost his life. According to the police, Pathak was en route from Panvel to Alibag on his motorbike. Further investigation revealed that the deceased, Pathak, a resident of Alibag, had traveled to Bhandup for a motorbike servicing earlier that Wednesday morning. While returning from Bhandup to Alibag, around 5:20 pm, as he was passing through Panvel, the front wheel of a container truck collided with his bike near Palaspe. Pathak fell on the road, sustaining severe injuries. He was rushed to the Sub-District Hospital in Panvel, but unfortunately succumbed to his injuries.

The driver is facing charges of rash driving and negligence leading to death, under sections 279 and 304A of the Indian Penal Code, along with section 184 of the Motor Vehicle Act. The case has been registered at the Panvel City police station.