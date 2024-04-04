Thane: Fire Breaks Out at Residential Apartment in Mumbra
By Nirmeeti Patole | Published: April 4, 2024 10:13 AM2024-04-04T10:13:42+5:302024-04-04T10:18:09+5:30
A fire broke out in the meter box room on the ground floor of the Prince Palace Apartment Building, B-Wing (ground + 5-storey building) located at Rashid Compound, Kausa, Mumbra in Thane district. The incident was reported to the Disaster Management Cell at around 1:40 AM today.
Police personnel, Torrent electricity workers, and fire brigade personnel with one fire engine and one rescue vehicle rushed to the spot. No injuries were reported in the incident.
At the incident site, 4 meter boxes and electric wiring in the ground floor meter box cabin were burnt. The fire brigade personnel managed to extinguish the fire completely by around 2:34 AM. The situation is under control.