Thane: Parked Private Bus Catches Fire, No Casualties Reported

A Tata company bus parked beneath the Y-Junction bridge near Kalsekar Hospital, Y Junction, Shil Road, Kausa, Mumbra, Thane, caught fire today at approximately 5:52 am . The incident was reported to the Disaster Management Cell, with Mr. Ansari Rehan acting as the informant on behalf of the Mumbai Disaster Management Cell. The bus, bearing registration number MH 43 H 2588 and owned by Salim Khan, was engulfed in flames.

At the incident site, firemen were present with 1 rescue vehicle and 1 fire vehicle. There were no casualties at the incident site.The parked bus was private and had no passengers on board.

The fire had erupted in the driver's cabin and front portion of the vehicle, causing damage to the front side.With the help of fire brigade personnel, the blaze at the incident site was completely extinguished around 06:15 hrs. The situation is under control.