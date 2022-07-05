Parashuram Ghat on Mumbai-Goa highway closed due to landslide

Rains have been heavy in Maharashtra for the last few days. Traffic has come to a standstill on the Mumbai-Goa highway due to a landslide in Parashuram Ghat. It has been raining for the last 20 hours. Traffic has been diverted to alternative routes. There are long queues of heavy vehicles in Chiplun area. The meteorological department has warned of heavy rains in the next 5 days in Konkan. Due to the landslide in Parshuram Ghat, the traffic has been diverted to Kalambaste and Lotte.

Parashuram Ghat on the Mumbai-Goa highway near Chiplun in Konkan has been closed for traffic. Traffic has been closed in Chiplun for the last four hours due to torrential rains. The ghat was closed to traffic two days ago at midnight.

At present, light weight transport is diverted via Kalambaste-Ambadus-Lotte. This is the easiest and straightforward route as an alternative to Parashuram Ghat.

Meanwhile, if you are traveling from Mumbai, starting from Mumbai, you can go to Pune via Mumbai-Pune Expressway and then you can use NH 4 to go via Satara, Kolhapur and Belgaum before finally reaching Goa.

Third alternative route

Starting from Mumbai, this route will take you to Panvel, Pen, Kolad, Khed, Chiplun, Pali and Sawantwadi before reaching Goa.