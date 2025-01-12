Parbhani Cylinder Blast: Gas Cylinders Explode on Vada Pav Cart in Maharashtra

Two gas cylinders exploded on a street food cart in Maharashtra's Parbhani area. No injury or casualties were reported in the incident, an official from the fire department told the news agency PTI on Sunday, January 12.

The blasts occurred on a 'Vada pav' (Indian burger) cart on Vasmat Road, and the fire department received a call at 12.11 am. Two gas cylinders on the cart exploded one after the other, adding that there was no report of injuries to anyone.

The official said the cart was destroyed in the blaze. The fire was doused in 30 minutes.