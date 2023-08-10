Parbhani: MSRTC bus wheel detaches on highway, pickup driver's swift action prevents tragedy

The wheel of a running bus suddenly came off, causing panic among passengers. However, due to the alertness of the pickup truck driver, a major accident was averted. A State Transport (ST Bus) carrying 62 passengers experienced a tire detachment incident on the Gangakhed-Palam National Highway in Kerwadi. The pickup truck driver, Bhagwat Munde is being hailed as a hero for his quick actions.

The Gangakhed depot bus, carrying 63 passengers from Gangakhed to Palam, was travelling on the road. As it reached Kerwadi, one of its rear wheels suddenly skidded. The bus was running at a high speed, causing the dislodged wheel to fall into a nearby drain about 100 feet away. Subsequently, the bus began to move on just three tires. This tire also eventually came off and rolled to the side of the road. Bhagwat Munde, a pickup driver approaching from the same direction, witnessed this scene. He attempted to stop the bus by shouting and signalling. He managed to catch the attention of the bus driver and halt the bus.

Bus driver Manik Vitthalrao Tone spotted the issue. Initially, he observed the left-side wheel, which was in good condition. Then, when he turned his attention to the right, he noticed the problem. He promptly applied the bus brakes. This is when passengers realized something was wrong. Once the drivers got off, they comprehended the situation. If the brakes had been applied after the tires came off, a serious accident could have occurred. As a result, all the passengers breathed a sigh of relief.