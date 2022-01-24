Parents should send their children to school without fear - Rajesh Tope

Ninety to 95 per cent of the beds in hospitals across Maharashtra are empty and hospital admissions are low. After studying all these factors, the government has decided to start the schools. All the rules of covid will be followed in the school and parents should also send their children to school and take proper precautions, appealed Health Minister Rajesh Tope at a function in Jalna on Sunday.

Despite the government's decision to start the school, Tope was asked about the parents' opposition to sending their children to school. Tope said the corona wave is starting in Europe. However, the schools there are still open. Students are suffering due to continuous closure of schools. This is a major period for their intellectual and holistic development. If children are kept at home, they will suffer huge losses. The decision to start schools in the state has been taken by the government considering all the factors. In the districts where there are more affected patients, the local administration and the Guardian Minister have to decide on starting the school. It is suggested to take care of the health of every child coming to school. If someone is found to have covid, others will be examined and proper care will be taken.

At present 90 to 95% of the beds in the state are empty. The ICU or oxygen bed is 95% empty. 90% of affected homes are in isolation. If the rate of hospitalization remains low, the existing restrictions could be reduced as per the instructions of the Chief Minister, Tope said.

"Even though the state of vaccination is satisfactory in the state and vaccination is not compulsory, we will request the citizens and also force them to get vaccinated," said Rajesh Tope. At the same time, citizens should get vaccinated in time, appealed Tope.