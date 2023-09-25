"Parliamentary board will decide on Lok Sabha seat-sharing with allies in Maharashtra": Chandrashekhar Bawankule

Maharashtra Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President, Chandrashekhar Bawankule, has announced that the party's central parliamentary board will have the final say in determining the allocation of Lok Sabha seats among the state's coalition partners.

In Maharashtra, the BJP shares an alliance with the Shiv Sena, led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, and the NCP (Ajit Pawar group). With 48 Lok Sabha seats, Maharashtra has the second-highest number of constituencies after Uttar Pradesh (80). All three parties are integral members of the state's ruling coalition.

Bawankule, who is currently touring Nashik district as part of the 'Lok Sabha Mahavijay Abhiyan' (Lok Sabha Grand Victory Campaign) of the BJP, has asserted that there are no differences within the 'mahayuti' (grand alliance) regarding seat-sharing for the 2024 elections. He expressed confidence that the ruling coalition would secure 45 out of the 48 constituencies.

"The BJP parliamentary board will make the final decision on seat-sharing for the Lok Sabha polls. Whether the Nashik seat goes to Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena or seats are allocated to Ajit Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), all parties will mutually support one another to secure victory," Bawankule stated.