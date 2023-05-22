Party workers turn out in numbers to welcome Aaditya Thackeray in Nagpur

Today, Aaditya Thackeray, the former Tourism and Environment Minister, is visiting Nagpur. Upon his arrival at Nagpur airport, a large group of party workers enthusiastically gathered to give him a warm welcome. The area echoed with the sounds of drums and energetic slogans as the activists created a lively atmosphere. Chants like "Jai Bhavani Jai Shivaji," filled the air while the workers joyfully beat the drums.

As part of his trip, he plans to visit villages that are suffering from pollution and engage with the residents. To commemorate his arrival, the party workers have initiated a joyful celebration at the airport.

Aaditya Thackeray's visit has drawn significant attention, with everyone eagerly watching. Prior to his arrival, posters displayed in Nagpur have sparked interest among political circles. These posters have referred to Aaditya Thackeray as the potential future chief minister, causing political leaders to take notice and generating various speculations within the political sphere.