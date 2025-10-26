Pathrad Horror: Two Teenagers Die While Filming Reel Near Railway Tracks in Dharangaon

Two teenagers lost their lives while filming a reel for social media near Pathrad in Dharangaon taluka. The tragic incident took place around 10 a.m. on Sunday, October 26, near the Paladhi railway gate. Reports suggest that the boys were wearing headphones and could not hear the approaching train. As a result, both were fatally hit by the moving train. The shocking accident has left the local community in deep sorrow and raised concerns about the growing craze for social media content among youngsters.

The deceased were identified as Harshal Nannavare and Prashant Khairnar, aged between 17 and 18. According to police, the duo was sitting on the railway tracks while recording a video reel. At that time, both had earphones plugged in, which prevented them from hearing the train’s horn. The Ahmedabad–Howrah Express, heading toward Bhusawal, ran over them, killing them instantly. The Dharangaon police reached the scene immediately after being informed and conducted a detailed panchnama before sending the bodies for postmortem to the Government Hospital in Bhusawal.

Authorities have once again warned against making videos in dangerous locations. The tragic deaths highlight an alarming trend where young people risk their lives for social media fame. Incidents involving reels shot on railway tracks, moving vehicles, or other hazardous spots have become increasingly common in recent years. This accident has sparked grief and concern not only in Pathrad but across the Jalgaon district, with locals urging strict awareness campaigns to prevent such reckless acts in the future.