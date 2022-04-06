Pawar-Modi Meet: What was need for ED action against Sanjay Raut?, Pawar asked Modi

For the last two and a half years, the Governor of Maharashtra Bhagat Singh Koshyari has not been working according to the rules. NCP President Sharad Pawar also informed that the issue of ED taking action against MP Sanjay Raut was also raised with the Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Apart from these two issues, NCP President Sharad Pawar clarified that he did not discuss any other political issues with the Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Sharad Pawar said, "On Tuesday, the ED took action against Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut and attached his properties. Sanjay Raut is a Rajya Sabha MP. We also brought this issue to the notice of Narendra Modi."

What is the need for action against Sanjay Raut?

What was the need for action against Sanjay Raut? Pawar has asked Modi about the action taken by the ED against Raut. I have given Modi an idea about the ED action against Sanjay Raut, he is a Rajya Sabha member and he is a journalist. It is expected that Modi will definitely consider these two issues and take a decision, said Pawar, adding that the Central Investigation Agency is also responsible. He also said that the idea has been given to Modi that injustice has been done to Raut.