PCMC Election 2022: PCMC's draft ward structure to be announced in a week?

Even after the State Legislature passed a resolution to postpone the elections till the Imperial data is received, the State Election Commission has set aside the reservation of OBC category in Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation. It has suggested to send the revised information of population of general category, scheduled caste and tribe category of 46 wards. Hence there are speculations that the elections will be held in two phases and it will be extended by one to one and a half months. The Municipal Corporation has to complete the statistical information by January 6, after which the schedule of the draft ward structure will be announced.

Elections in 22 municipal corporations in the state are to be held in February-March. However, there is doubt on whether the elections will be held on time due to the ruckus over OBC reservation. The ruling and opposition parties in the state have also demanded that the elections be postponed until they get the "imperial data".

The Legislature has also passed a resolution in this regard, but the State Election Commission has started preparations to implement the election program of Municipal Corporations in the state. As a part of the same, a request has been made to send 'data' other than OBC reservation.

Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation has been directed to submit the 'data' on January 6. State Election Commission Deputy Commissioner Avinash Sanas has issued an order in this regard.